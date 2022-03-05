Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 PM Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

She was born April 16, 1943 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: George and Marion Montgomery Timlin.

Mrs. Huth was a longtime area school bus driver.

She enjoyed camping, working puzzles, and the companionship of her dogs.

She especially looked forward to sharing family time with her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

She was married June 11, 1960 to Maurice E. Huth, III, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years, she is survived by her children: Brian Huth and his wife, Kathy of Franklin; Brenda Nilsson and her husband, Erik of Butler; and Shirley Baker and her husband, Kevin of Cooperstown; in addition to six grandchildren: Mike Shoup; Tyler Huth; Ryan Huth; Alyssa Nilsson; Mathew Nilsson; and Zachary Baker; and three great-grandchildren: Ethan Shoup; Sierra Shoup; and Rayleigh Huth.

Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scot Huth; a daughter, Debbie Huth; and by a brother, Timothy Timlin.

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral services Monday at 11 AM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin, with Reverend Mindy Graham, officiating.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

