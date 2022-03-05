State Police Calls: Theft From Vehicle In Forest County; Harassment of 9-year-old Boy in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Forest County

Around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, Marienville-based State Police investigated a theft that occurred in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say someone stole a DVD set from a motor vehicle at a location along Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Harassment of Minor in Monroe Township

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment on South Fourth Avenue, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victim is a nine-year-old male.

No further information is being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

