7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely before 10am, then isolated showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then showers likely after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 60. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow showers. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


