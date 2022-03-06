All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall
Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall served our country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
Name: Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall
Born: September 30, 1924
Died: June 7, 2021
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force
At the age 17, Craig enlisted in the United States Army in June of 1942.
He was reenlisted in the Air Force after WWII.
He flew 100 combat missions over the mountains of Korea in 1951, and 244 combat missions over the jungles of Vietnam in 1968.
Aircraft flown during his career included the P-40 (Warhawk), P-47 (Thunderbolt), P-51 (Mustang), F-84 (Thunderjet), F-86 (Sabrejet ), F-100 (SuperSabre), T-6 (Texan Trainer), and T-33 (Shooting Star).
“Mac” as he would be called at times was a Flight Commander in Korea, and Commander of the 615th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Phan Rang AFB, RVN.
Col. McCall accumulated 420 combat missions during his career.
He was awarded the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
He was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., with full military honors.
Click here to view a full obituary.
