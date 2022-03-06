Audine R. Miller, 92 ,of Oil City, PA., passed away Saturday March 5, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born May 30, 1929 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Norman & Twila Rutherford Roddy.

Audine was a 1947 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Jan. 17, 1951 to William T. Miller and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2011.

A homemaker, Audine had worked at American Greeting Cards, at Questor and retired from the Oil City Hospital.

She was a life member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Audine enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.

She and her husband wintered in Punta Gorda for fifteen winters and were very active in the Waters Edge Campground Community.

She learned to line dance while in Florida.

She is survived by three children and their spouses: Karen Blauser & her husband Bill of Oil City, Richard Miller & his wife Shelly of Franklin, Marsha Hazlett & her husband Paul of Oil City; 5 grandchildren: Shelly Blauser, Jeremy & Theresa Hazlett, Nicholas & Elise Miller, Emily & Ian Boyd, and Jennifer & Cody Sylvester; 10 Great Grandchildren: Derrick & Olivia Blauser, Tyler VanWormer, Maddy & Kennedy Hazlett, Layla & Lizzy Boyd, Brycen Fleming, Harper & Alex Sylvester.

She is survived by two sisters: Norma Renninger of Oil City, Judy Dashner of Oil City; a brother: Glenn Roddy of Ohio; and a sister-in-law: Helen Roddy of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Geraldine Byham , Lois Sterner and Shirley Irrgang; and by two brothers: Bert Roddy and Donald Roddy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 12, 2022 at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Thomas Carr, Pastor Presding.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights or to Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.