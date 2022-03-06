Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

These delightful cookies are a little crispy and a little chewy!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar



1/2 cup sugar2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

-Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 3 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Flatten slightly. Bake 10-12 minutes or until light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.