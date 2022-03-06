 

Clarion Man Escapes Injuries in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80

Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-redPINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man escaped injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday evening on Interstate 80 West, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

According to DuBois-based State Police, this incident happened around 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, as 41-year-old Benjamin J. Spence, of Clarion, was traveling in a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane, near Sulgar Road, and an unidentified vehicle was also traveling west in the right travel lane. The unidentified vehicle’s trailing unit crossed over the center line and impacted the Jeep’s right front end with its left rear end.

Police say this impact caused the Jeep to travel off the left side of the roadway and onto the embankment to its final resting place facing north. The unidentified vehicle did not stop after the impact and continued to travel west to an unknown location.

Spence was using his seat belt and was not injured.

The Jeep sustained disabling damage.

Pine Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.


