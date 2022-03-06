Featured Local Job: Fiscal Assistant

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Fiscal Assistant.

POSITION: Fiscal Assistant, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $26,187.20/year

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, February 25, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, March 11, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/TRAINING- High School diploma or equivalency plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years’ work experience performing bookkeeping duties required or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide fiscal support including the processing of invoices, bookkeeping functions, and financial reporting for fiscal departments. This is responsible clerical-accounting work involving the application of bookkeeping principles and practices. Work involves maintaining bookkeeping records including posting and proving; classifying accounting documents prior to posting; or preparing prescribed financial statements and reports. Work may include supervision over a small clerical staff, but in the absence of supervisory responsibilities, the difficulty of the work is correspondingly greater. Work may also involve typing, the use of standard office equipment, and the performance of related clerical tasks. Work methods are governed in detail by established account classifications and procedures. Difficult technical problems and irregularities are referred to a supervisor who observes work in progress and periodically reviews records.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Prepares purchase orders, invoices and other fiscal forms and documentation as needed. Organizes and scans deposits for fiscal as needed. Batches provider and vendor invoices for processing. Enters, maintains and corrects client/provider data in County/State databases and creates documents with data system. Assists with contract preparation, mailing contracts to provider for signature and then scanning and logging executed contracts into software. Compiles provider contracts and tracking process to assure compliance with law, regulation, and agency practice. Types letters, memos, reports, contracts, vouchers, agendas, forms, lists, newsletters and a variety of other correspondence from handwritten draft, oral instruction, or original source documents as required. Develops and maintains spreadsheets for calculating services, fees, surveys or other information to summarize and report departmental activities. Prepares correspondence for processing and/or mailing. Operates computer, fax, copier and other office equipment as necessary to perform essential functions. Prepares and updates various reports as required. Interacts with other internal departments and external agencies, staff and general public needed to carry out essential job duties. Prepares various informational packets for public relations and other department needs. Provides assistance with medical appointment verifications as needed. Provides assistance with liabilities as needed. Performs tracking of HSDF eligibility and documentation.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Performs other job-related duties as required. Maintains a variety of files and records.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives occasional instruction and supervision from the Program Specialist.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must demonstrate emotional stability. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers and others. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling and filing procedures. Must possess ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures and practices as necessary within department. Must possess ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to perform detailed work with written or numerical data and to make arithmetical calculations rapidly and accurately. Ability to prepare routine and procedural financial reports and statements. Ability to plan, assign, review, and supervise the work of a small group of employees engaged in bookkeeping or clerical accounting operations. Ability to apply established methods to financial transactions.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

