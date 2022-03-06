One Person Rushed to Clarion Hospital Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 80

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was rushed to Clarion Hospital following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

Around 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 51.4, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The collision involved 36-year-old Glenn K. Morgan, of Binghamton, New York, and 65-year-old Paul M. Laverty, of Berlin Center, Ohio.

Police say Morgan was traveling in the left lane in a 2016 Ford Econoline, and for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle and struck Laverty’s 2020 Volvo semi-truck that was traveling in the right lane.

Morgan had to be extricated from his vehicle; Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service then transported him to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

Laverty was not injured.

His semi-truck sustained minor damages.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Morgan was charged with a traffic violation.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and Hovis Towing also assisted PSP Clarion at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.