One Person Rushed to Clarion Hospital Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 80

Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Emergency 911 SceneBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was rushed to Clarion Hospital following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

Around 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 51.4, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The collision involved 36-year-old Glenn K. Morgan, of Binghamton, New York, and 65-year-old Paul M. Laverty, of Berlin Center, Ohio.

Police say Morgan was traveling in the left lane in a 2016 Ford Econoline, and for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle and struck Laverty’s 2020 Volvo semi-truck that was traveling in the right lane.

Morgan had to be extricated from his vehicle; Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service then transported him to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

Laverty was not injured.

His semi-truck sustained minor damages.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Morgan was charged with a traffic violation.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and Hovis Towing also assisted PSP Clarion at the scene.


