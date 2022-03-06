Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, PA. ,passed away Saturday March 5, 2022 at 8:15A.M. at his residence following an extended illness.

Born August 31, 1932 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Raymond L. & Hazel M. Snyder Stone.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as an E-6 Pipefitter on the USS Harwood during the Korean War.

He was married on June 6, 1953 in the Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church to the former Jacqueline Burchett, and she survives.

They would’ve celebrated 69 years of marriage on June 6.

Mr. Stone had worked at Conair for 31 years where he worked as a welder, after which he became the General manager for 15 years and later as Safety Manager & Employee Relations.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking motorcycle trips.

Richard enjoyed his family camp in Quebec, Steelers Football, Oilers Football and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

Dick was a member of the Oil City Motorcycle Club.

He also was a member of the American Welding Society and chairperson of the Drake Well Chapter.

He also was a chairman of the American Motorcyclist Association.

Richard was a member of Petrolia Lodge F&AM and Sons of lake Erie (S.O.N.S.).

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Paula Jean Potter & her husband James of Rockland, Peg Seigworth & her husband David of Seneca, Raymond R. Stone of North Ridgeville, OH; the following grandchildren: Russ Seigworth & his wife Kelly, Ryan Seigworth & his companion Hilary, Nicky Mathews & her husband David and Eric Mathews & his companion Monica; and by 4 great grandchildren: Abby, Evan, Sophie and Emmett.

Richard is also survived by a brother: Kenneth Stone & his wife Maryann of Oil City; and by a sister: Lillian Bromley & her husband Clyde of FL.; and by two brothers-in-law: Bill Trossbach of MD, and Bob Seng of NE.

He was preceded in death by a sister Betty Fisher & her husband Charles formerly of Erie.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to American Lung Association, Venango County Humane Society or to AMVETS

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

