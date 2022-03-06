 

Shirley Lynne Hockman

Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-md5YC4beZMVG7POur beloved Shirley Lynne Hockman, 71, left this earth for her heavenly home on March 4, 2022.

Born Friday, April 13, 1950, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of Ruth Romaine (Williams) and Buss Hockman.

Shirley spent her entire life dependent on the care of others.

Her life reflected the power of the powerless as, without ever speaking a word, she was an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her.

Shirley is survived by her mother, two sisters, Carol Dawber of Treasure Lake, and Debbie (Klaus) Oglesby of Canyon Lake, TX, her brother Rob (Pam) Hockman of Clarion, and Aunt Libby Williams of Oil City.

She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, infant sister Karen Sue Hockman, and brother-in-law Alex Dawber.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion with the service conducted by Reverend David Selleck immediately following visitation at 2:00 PM.

Internment will follow at the Clarion Cemetery.

In 2019, she arrived at Christ The King Manor in DuBois where she found the love and competent care of new-found friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA, 15801.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


