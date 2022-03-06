 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Porter Township Burglary

Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-day-timePORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that recently occurred in Porter Township.

According to police, the burglary happened sometime between December 15, 2021, and February 6, 2022, on Heasley Road/Lumber Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown male and an unknown female broke into an unoccupied camping pavilion along the New Bethlehem portion of the Rails to Trails, near mile 19. The suspects damaged items inside this structure and stole a lantern valued at $15.00 and an outdoor yard tool for clearing brush also valued at $15.00.

The victim is a 60-year-old Allison Park man.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 5, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.