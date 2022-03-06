State Police Seeking Information on Porter Township Burglary

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that recently occurred in Porter Township.

According to police, the burglary happened sometime between December 15, 2021, and February 6, 2022, on Heasley Road/Lumber Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown male and an unknown female broke into an unoccupied camping pavilion along the New Bethlehem portion of the Rails to Trails, near mile 19. The suspects damaged items inside this structure and stole a lantern valued at $15.00 and an outdoor yard tool for clearing brush also valued at $15.00.

The victim is a 60-year-old Allison Park man.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

