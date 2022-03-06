 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Sunday, March 6, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

275248669_295171942722307_6122408225444522705_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022:

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
233 AM EST Sun Mar 6 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Coshocton, Punxsutawney, New Philadelphia, Salem, Malvern, Oil City, Franklin, Columbiana, Ambridge, Brookville, Sharon, Aliquippa, Dover, Tionesta, Butler, Clarion, Grove City, New Castle, Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, East Liverpool, Monaca, Carrollton, and Hermitage
233 AM EST Sun Mar 6 2022

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Wind this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.


