WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA233 AM EST Sun Mar 6 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Coshocton, Punxsutawney, New Philadelphia, Salem, Malvern, Oil City, Franklin, Columbiana, Ambridge, Brookville, Sharon, Aliquippa, Dover, Tionesta, Butler, Clarion, Grove City, New Castle, Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, East Liverpool, Monaca, Carrollton, and Hermitage

233 AM EST Sun Mar 6 2022

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Wind this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

