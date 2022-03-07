A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers. High near 57. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.