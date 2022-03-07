Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gus
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Gus.
Gus is an adult male Great Dane and Pit Bull Terrier mix.
He is house-trained, crate-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that Gus’ new home be one without other dogs, cats, or other animals.
According to Tri-County Rescue Center, he is friendly and playful.
In addition, he knows several commands.
For more information on Gus, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
