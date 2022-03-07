Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Egg Subs

It’s a satisfying all-in-one sandwich for breakfast or lunch!

Ingredients

1-1/4 pounds bulk pork sausage

1/4 cup chopped onion



12 large eggs, lightly beaten1/2 cup chopped fresh mushrooms1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped green pepper1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper6 submarine sandwich buns (about 6 inches), split

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Remove with a slotted spoon and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, cook and stir the eggs over medium for 6-7 minutes or until nearly set. Add mushrooms, peppers, and the sausage mixture. Cook until eggs are completely set and the mixture is heated through. Serve on buns.

