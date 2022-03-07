 

Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is Back

Monday, March 7, 2022

Posted by exploreClarion

56500824_354266191845895_1270352443124744192_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After a 2 year hiatus from its regular location at the Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is back and better than ever.

The 3-day event, which features concerts, jam sessions, and various vendors, will be held from March 11 to 13 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.

With roots going back to 2009, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is an annual event that raises funds for United Way of Clarion County.

The event kicks off on Friday, March 11, with Cattywampus performing at 6:00 p.m. followed by Tug Creek, Gravel Lick, Hidden Drive, and local favorite The Keister Family Band.

Eleven artists will be performing on Saturday, starting at 12:00 p.m., with Better Late. Other performers include East of Enon, Homegrown Grass, Pyxus, and Matthew Efaw & RFD.

The event wraps up on Sunday with a Gospel Jam that starts at 10:00 a.m.

A full schedule is below.

Admission is by donation at the door and all proceeds benefit United Way of Clarion County.

Ramada by Wyndham is located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

The event was held in Downtown Clarion last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Melissa Fulton, Executive Director of the United Way of Clarion, said the decision was made to move the festival to a summer outdoor festival last year to preserve it moving forward.

Fulton noted that while the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is moving back to its original hotel venue to stay true to the winter series, they are also hoping to continue a summer concert series.

More information on the event can be found at Facebook.com/ClarionRiverJam.

Screenshot at Mar 03 22-51-34


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc.
