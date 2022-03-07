In- Person, Church Group Visitations Reinstated by Clarion County Prison Board.



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Work release is available for qualified inmates at the Clarion County Prison, but only three prisoners are in the program at the current time.

Members of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors on Friday discussed reasons for the lack of participation by additional inmates.

Board member Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan asked if there were more people “wanting work release with all of the jobs out there.”

Judge Sarah Seidle-Patton replied: “I must approve all inmates for work release programs, but there are qualifications requiring them to be fully vaccinated and have an approved method of transportation to and from the job.

“I have people ask at sentencing, and I usually give them permission,” Judge Seidle-Patton added. “There is a certain number who still have to be vaccinated. If they are not following the rules in here, we don’t let them go out; but generally, if they ask permission, they receive it unless there’s some compelling reason not to.”

District Attorney Drew Welsh also offered his own opinion about the shortage of work-release prisoners.

“This isn’t everyone, but if you don’t have a job when you come to jail and then all of a sudden you want to get a job on work release, you wonder what is his incentive,” said Welsh. “They only want to get out one reason. We’re really looking for people that were working before coming to jail, or being a productive citizen and everything…They’re the kind of people who follow through and do the right thing.

“There’s a lot of people at sentencing to ask about work release saying ‘Can you please let me be eligible for work release?’ And then the judge says, ‘yes, that’s fine.’ And then they come in here and that’s about where it stops. We’re not holding them back; they’re holding themselves back.”

Warden Jeff Hornberger admitted that “some of them haven’t worked in five years and all of a sudden, they want work release.”

He added that Clarion County Jail attempts to enforce a strict program.

“We don’t have tobacco back in the building the first time they do, you know, they’re yanked off work release,” Hornberger said. “You don’t want to start somebody in the whole work release program and then have them being a troublemaker in jail, and you’re tying everybody else’s time. It takes a lot of people looking at them to get the right individual that is appropriate for work release.”

Judge Seidle-Patton also reported there are 99 individuals active under the Intermediate Punishment Program or alternative sentencing, with 23 on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and three on work release.

The Board approved a request from the warden to reinstate face-to-face visitation in the jail.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape for visitation, and the inmates have been inquiring about it,” Hornberger said. “Although they can do the video visits, I would like to set up the lobby visits that we have on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for people come in and do the visits.

“Anyone going back to the secure area has to wear a mask. The inmates are pretty religious (about) putting on their masks as they come out of the block and go up the hallway, but inside the block, you’re not seeing it as prevalent as it was earlier at the height of Covid.

“Masks are given out to every inmate, but I think most of them are using them as sleep aids because of the bright lights in the blocks. A mask is available for every inmate would want one, but it won’t be mandatory.”

The return of outside visitors – such as church groups, religious groups, and volunteer groups – was also approved.

“We rely on strictly volunteer for religious groups and educational groups, everything like that. It takes a lot of people in the community to help us out.

“At our peak time, we have church services, some sort of Bible study, or church service almost every night of the week here. We had really dropped off and need to get ramped back up.

“It varies as to how many attend each service, but we had to separate them by blocks and by gender, of course. We have six blocks in the facility, and there are a lot of people that we can’t put together. Two separate blocks are classified that they don’t get along.”

The next meeting of the board of inspectors is scheduled for April 1, 2022. Most directors said it was no joke.

