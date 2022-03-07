Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 P.M. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.

Born in Sandy Lake on February 9, 1936 he was the son of the late Fred and Vinnie Miller Gravatt.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Jack enjoyed golfing, long walks and playing cards with his siblings at the pond and watching his grandsons play sports.

Jack was married to the former Nancy Lee Felmlee on October 5, 1950 and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2003.

Surviving is his son, Jack Gravatt Jr. and his wife Sandy of Franklin; and their four children, Ethan Gravatt and his wife Ashley and their three children, Paisley, Jackson and Wilder all of Franklin, Dylan Gravatt and his wife Kaylin and their two children, Lennox and Luke and one on the way from Texas, Chad Ellis and his wife Brandi and their three children, Kaden, Moira and Ashton all of Franklin and Nic Ellis and his wife Cameron and their son Kaison of Ephrata, PA.

Also surviving are two sisters, Joyce Mong of Franklin and Alice Schiffer of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a daughter, Cindy Gravatt.

There will be no visitation.

A Celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations maybe made to the Venango VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be made to www.HuffFuneral.com.

