Kathryn Lucille Shreckengost went home in the arms of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday morning, March 6,2022.

Born December 13, 1940, in Brookville, PA she was the daughter of William J. and Emma Lucille (Allshouse) DuQuinn.

Kathryn was a homemaker and worked at the Redbank Valley Schools as a custodian.

She loved to go camping and spent many years taking her grandchildren on camping trips.

Kathryn loved the Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed studying the Bible.

She was a devoted Christian and passed that onto all her family.

She lived a Godly life and was an example to all that she met.

She was a member of Distant Baptist Church and in the past was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the missionary society, and involved in the card ministry until her passing.

Kathryn married Jack C. Shreckengost on December 23, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2022.

She is survived by two sons, Raymond Clair Shreckengost and his wife Sharon of Summerville and Michael Scott Shreckengost and his wife Kristin of New Bethlehem and 12 grandchildren, Misty (Bob) Martin of New Bethlehem, Raymond (Sara) Shreckengost of Fairmount City, Tyson (Aria)Shreckengost of Lacona Iowa, Michael (Erin)Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, Katie Shreckengost of Lacona Iowa, Megan (Chris) Murray of New Bethlehem, Ashley Dittmer of Chariton Iowa, Adam (Selena) Shreckengost of Fairmount City, Jenna (Adam) Shreckengost of Lucinda, Christian Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, Malachi (Kaitlin) Shreckengost of Strattanville, and Nikki Shreckengost of New Bethlehem.

Also surviving our 21 great-grandchildren, Raymond, Rylee, Nevaeh, Elijah, Keegan, Max, Canyon, Micah, Maggy, Addison, Brinley, Lane, Grant, Madylhen, Evalina, Talitha, Aspen, Willivene, Maelynn, Jack and Owen.

She is also survived by two brothers, John DuQuin of Seattle Washington, Jim Kessler of Punxsutawney, Two sisters, Gloria Brown of Florida, Lee McFee of Altoona, in-laws, Jerry and Sue McGinnis of New Bethlehem, Leroy and Judy Rupp of New Bethlehem, and Don and Sandy Shirey of New Bethlehem, a daughter in law Tammy Shreckengost of Lucinda.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jack Shreckengost, Her brother, William (Duke) DuQuin, her sister Ann Hillard, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Shirey.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm and Wednesday from 10 to 11 at the Distant Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 11 am at the Church with Lay speaker Michael Shreckengost and Pastor David Westover co-officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

