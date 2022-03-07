Emlenton Man Allegedly Steals Wheelchair from Local Grocery Store

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is accused of stealing a wheelchair from a Beaver Township grocery store.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Homer E. Lutz.

According to a criminal complaint filed on March 2, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, this incident occurred at a grocery store in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County, on November 15 around 7:40 a.m.

The complaint states that Homer Lutz walked onto the entryway of the grocery store and grabbed a wheelchair owned by the store. He then proceeds to push the wheelchair into the parking lot and load it into his vehicle.

The entire incident was captured on the grocery store’s video surveillance, the complaint indicates.

The wheelchair is valued at $200.00, the complaint notes.

Lutz faces the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on March 22 with Judge Heeter presiding.

