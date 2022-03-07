 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

One-Vehicle Crash in Shippenville Borough

Monday, March 7, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

BA5D8CD6-SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning in Shippenville Borough.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m. near 123 North First Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Ambulance Services, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was made available.

PSP Clarion is expected to release the details of the crash within 48 hours.

BA92694B-


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.