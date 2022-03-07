One-Vehicle Crash in Shippenville Borough

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning in Shippenville Borough.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m. near 123 North First Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Ambulance Services, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was made available.

PSP Clarion is expected to release the details of the crash within 48 hours.

