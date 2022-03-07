Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews of Cranberry, PA, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.

He was born August 7, 1944 to the late Floyd and Hazel (Miller) Mathews.

In April of 1971, he married Ann Heckathorn, who survives.

He was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School.

He was an active member of his class throughout the years, helping with organizing class events and gatherings.

He was an active member to the United States Air Force, as well as the Reserves.

During his time in the Reserves, he served a deployment in 1991 as part of Operation Desert Storm.

Throughout his career, he worked at Oil Well Supply, Lynn Manufacturing, and Conair, as well as various other machine shops in the area.

He enjoyed woodworking, volunteering for the Venango County Airshow, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and dogs.

In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his two daughters, Michelle (William) Show of Seneca, PA and Kelly (Michael) Debald of Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Additionally, he has four grandchildren, Cody Show (Samantha Kellerman), and Mathew, Lauren and Lilliana Debald, and one great-granddaughter, Luna Show.

He is survived by his sister, Judith Mathews of Seneca, PA, a brother-in-law Walter Heckathorn (Lynn Fink) of Oil City, and a sister-in-law Donna Douglass (Daniel) of Titusville, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Mathews; a sister, Donna Mathews; a granddaughter, Alena Show; and a grandson, Brandan Debald.

Services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, or the Venango County Humane Society.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to the Venango County VNA and Hospice Care.

To express online condolences to Ron’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.