Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Rd. friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Lawrence was born at the home in which he still resided on Knox Rd. in Beaver Twp. on June 14, 1943.

He was the son of the late Benjamin Henry and Carrie Rebecca Price Burris.

He was a 1962 graduate of Keystone High School and had been employed by C & K Coal Co. for 38 years, retiring in 2008.

He was an active longtime member of the Providence United Methodist Church and served on several committees over the years.

Lawrence was a skilled woodworker and mason.

Lawrence thoroughly enjoyed helping others and was often called upon by his friends and neighbors to “fix it”.

He enjoyed farming and his favorite pet was his 2,000 lb. bull, “Jasper”.

He was a long time member of the Wentling’s Corners Community Club and served on the maintenance committee.

He is survived by his wife, Ressie B. Garris Burris, whom he married at the West Freedom United Methodist Church on March 28, 1964.

Also surviving is a daughter, Robin R. Roessler and her husband, Steven, of Melbourne, FL; two sons, Douglas S. Burris and his wife, Katherine, of Cranberry and Sean W. Burris and his wife, Melissa, of Knox; his grandchildren, Rebekah Roessler of Melbourne, FL, Morgan Roessler of Charlotte, NC, and Jakob Roessler of Melbourne, FL, Zachary Rupert of Oil City, Brittani Smerkar and her husband, Alex, of Seneca, Gabrielle Burris of Cranberry, Jeremy Long of Middletown, Erica Long of Jacksonville, FL, and Hanah Burris of Knox; a sister, Jane Hunsberger of Turniphole; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Lynn Kline of Knox; a special niece, who was like a sister, Kathryn Slaugenhaupt of Knox as well as a number of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends and neighbors, including Dot Henry and Dot Colvin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Dakota Roessler; his brothers, James Price, Benjamin, Harvey, Robert, Joseph, George and Willis Burris; a sister, Mabel Dotterer, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 2-4 and 7-9 Monday and Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Steven Ketner, pastor of Providence United Methodist Church and the Rev. Keith Deal, an Assemblies of God pastor, co-officiating.

Interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co.

Memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 245 Providence Church Rd., Knox, PA 16232.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

