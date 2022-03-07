Venango County Co-Op Auction to Be Held on March 11
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op in partnership with Thriftology Used Furniture and Kevin Neal Auctions will be holding this month’s auction on Friday, March 11.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m.
Auctions are held at the Venango County Co-Op (former Sears Building) in the Cranberry Mall located at 6945 US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
**Box lots start at 4:30 p.m., main auction starts immediately after**
Find great buys on a wide selection of guns, antiques, collectibles, furniture, household, and more.
Terms: Bidder # with valid ID, Paid for in full auction day, Cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to all purchases, Sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt.
*The auction is indoors; food and seating will be available.*
A full listing of available items coming soon.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.