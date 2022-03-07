Zach Garbarino’s Passion for Clarion County Shines Through Business Career and Volunteerism Ventures

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In Clarion County, there are a lot of great people who have done or continue to do a lot of great things. It’s the entire reason a series like this has been created – to celebrate the success of people who deserve to be recognized.

Zach Garbarino is someone who deserves to be celebrated, not just for the success he is having in his business career. Not only because of his continued dedication to Clarion Rotary, the Clarion YMCA, the Clarion Borough Council, and United Way.

No, it’s deeper than that. While some may know, others may not understand.

Perhaps Garbarino’s biggest accomplishment is that he never gave up. While it is a vague statement, it needs to remain this way. A once pre-medicine major turned geology major did not fret when he changed course again to find his way to Clarion’s College of Business Administration & Information Services.

While it may not seem like a struggle on the outside, it is something that shakes people’s confidence as a young person when they change course. Maybe it was this that prepared him for having to change course on a few separate occasions a few years back in his business career.

While people can speculate, there are many certainties with Zach Garbarino, with one being he’s worked for what he has gotten in life.

During his college days, he’d wake up early before classes to shovel sidewalks, walkways, stairs, and driveways for a collection of houses in order to make sure he had a few more dollars in his pocket. This was in addition to working at Clarion University as a tour guide, at H&R Block preparing taxes, at Pizza Pub in a collection of roles, and balancing commitments to his school work and his Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

It is also not like Garbarino was just going through the motions as a college student either; he completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Business Administration and Management with an emphasis in Small Business Management and Entrepreneurial Leadership. He also added minors in accounting and marketing, areas within the business he is putting to good use today as a Junior Account Manager at Commodore Homes LLC in Clarion.

A 2015 graduate of Clarion University, Garbarino worked in a few different roles before the opportunity at Commodore Homes arose in the late part of summer in 2019. These roles would include being a Key Account Manager for a building company, as well as a Sales Consultant for an automotive firm.

After a few years between these roles, he was first hired at Commodore Homes at the Emlenton location as a Sales Coordinator. It did not take him long to prove his worth as he became a Junior Account Manager in May 2020. Today, he remains in this role and co-manages a six-state, twenty million dollar territory on the east coast of the United States and Canada.

Working in a role that requires a great deal of travel, he takes advantage of the time he can remain home. An avid outdoorsman, Garbarino has become a passionate skier over the last few years while also enjoying the fantastic hiking the Clarion area provides.

“I do not think there’s an outdoor activity I have not tried,” the Clarion native said. “I completed my first triathlon last summer and will do my first adventure race this summer. They give people a compass and a map, people need to hike, mountain bike, and kayak their way to the finish line. I am looking forward to it and hope to find a group of friends to complete it with.”

The Clarion University graduate Garbarino has spent his entire life in Clarion County, but it is not something he would have any other way.

“It is only fair to give back to the community that has provided for you,” he said of the town of Clarion. It was a wonderful place to grow up. I wouldn’t change that for anything.”

It is from his rich ties within the community he has met some of his biggest mentors in business today, with Jim and Carol Porter (H&R Block), Mike and Jean Schill (Pizza Pub), and Joe Marshall (Commodore Homes) being a part of the group that has helped him become the business professional he is today.

However, before these five individuals, his mother, Carol Garbarino, helped to raise him into the person he is today. During his youth, Garbarino lost his father, something that forced Carol to play the part of both mother and father.

Garbarino is also an ordained minister and has plans to marry his second couple this summer in a destination wedding set to take place in the state of Wyoming. As if his passion for helping people was not already apparent, he’s also helping to ensure couples make their wedding day one of the best of their lives.

Through some tough chapters of his life that he worked through to some of the most exciting moments he’s working through currently, there’s one quote that Garbarino likes to refer to in order to make sure he continues on the right path.

“There’s a Winston Churchill quote I like to refer to that says ‘success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.’ I got it from a movie I was watching, and it has really stuck with me. It made me realize how many friends and family members I have by my side. I am fortunate to have such a large group of people I am close with.”

