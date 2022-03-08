Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, PA, formerly of Prospect, PA, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Advanced Care Center in Butler, PA.

She was born Aug. 24, 1934 in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Campbell) Toy.

Barbara was a 1952 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

She graduated from Beauty School and previously worked as cafeteria manager at Redbank Valley School District before working with her husband at J. D. Lamison Drilling Company.

She retired in 1996 as their secretary.

Jim and Barb loved to travel and took their RV all across the country, as well as many trips to Myrtle Beach and Amish communities of Berlin, OH and Lancaster, PA.

After retirement, they traveled to Florida in the winter months and purchased a home in Ft. Myers.

Barbara was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Prospect for many years.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and a Past Matron of the Butler Chapter #45.

She was an avid quilter and created many various needlecrafts.

She enjoyed nothing more than having a good meal at a restaurant.

Barbara loved her dogs Barney and Rusty, who were a source of much laughter and joy.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, James D. Lamison, whom she married on Nov. 24, 1955; her daughter, Karen Ford and husband, Edward of Slippery Rock; and her granddaughters, Sarah Ford and Elizabeth Ford. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Richard Toy and wife, Judy of Knox; two sisters, Joan Leighton and husband, Jim of Ft. Myers, FL, and Linda Horan and husband, Bill of Albany, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Judy Phillips.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean Street, Kittanning, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Bauer Funeral Home with Pastor William Mumaw officiating.

Interment will be Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem, PA

Online condolences can be shared by visiting bauerfuneral.com.

