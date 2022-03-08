Bradley A. “Boo” DeArment, 56, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday night, March 5, 2022 at his home, following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

He was born in Oil City on June 29, 1965 to the late Lloyd G. and Helene A. (Myers) DeArment.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1986.

He was a member of the Pulaski Club and a former member of the P.N.A.

He was of the Christian faith and had handcrafted multiple crosses in which he had placed throughout his personal belongings- such as in his hunting and fishing gear.

Boo was a passionate outdoorsman.

He was especially skilled in “getting the big one”, whether it be deer, fish, or small game.

He enjoyed games of chance including lottery, scratch-off tickets, and slot machines.

He was “Mr. Fix It” if he didn’t know how to fix it, he would figure it out- even if it took several “put it together, take it apart sessions”.

He was always busy whether it be home remodeling, adjusting a carburetor, or trying to interact with animals- both domestic and non-domestic.

He enjoyed puzzles, model trains, and RC cars.

He had a social personality and would talk to anyone, leading to many friendships.

His family remembers him as being “the fun one”.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and being a Papa to his grandkids.

Boo was a high-spirited person with a huge heart full of love for all his family, whom he cherished.

He thoroughly enjoyed putting smiles on their faces with his quick wit or practical jokes.

He previously worked as a manager for Buyer’s Fair in both Oil City and Franklin, and was most recently employed as a retail sales associate at the Cranberry Wal-Mart.

He is survived by his significant other, Cindy L. DeArment, in which he was overly affectionate towards; five children: David Rekiel and his wife Kayla, Lisa Rekiel and her significant other Kim Heasley, Ericka Fox-Feroz and her husband Matthew, Brad “Boo Boo” DeArment and his wife Stephanie, and Shane “Bug” DeArment and his wife Erica; and a hunting friend and son-figure, Jason Zacherl; his grandchildren: Braden, Braelynn, Haylee, Siera, Isabelle, Carter, Connor, Alaiya, Farah, Lily, Leona, David, Selina, Levi, and Grayson; and a great-grandson, Logan.

Also surviving are three sisters, Dixie Knight, Roxie DeArment, and Traci DeArment; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Helene DeArment; a grandson, Branden; twin great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Oakley; his brother, Lloyd “Barney” DeArment; and two sisters, Cynthia Horton and Pamela Sue Carbaugh.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation gathering on Thursday (March 10th) from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, and will be followed by a memorial service held at 6:30 p.m., led by his son-in-law, Matthew Feroz.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.hilebest.com.

