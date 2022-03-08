Brian L. Boal, 65, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away on March 6, 2022 at the Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville, PA.

Born on September 23, 1956, he was the son of the late Wanda (Eiseman) and George F. Boal, III.

Brian worked for over 15 years as a heavy equipment operator supervisor for IA Construction.

He was the type of person that could fix anything “technical” such as computers and cars.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading “How To……” technical books and his interest in Israel and the Jewish customs kept him glued to the books. Brian was always willing to help others and was an avid Map collector.

He loved his dogs but his favorite past time was spending time with family especially out door cookouts and family gatherings.

His loving, caring and jokester nature will be missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Triscia Crawford and her fiancée, Darnell Robinson of Erie and Randy Bickel of Cochranton; his loving companion of 30 years, Janet Furphas; his granddaughter, Graci of Ohio; his brother, Randy G. Boal of Cochranton; his sisters, Theresa Longwell of Franklin and Barbara Doyle and her husband, Randy, of Utica. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Donald E. Boal and his nephew, Michael J. Bodien.

Friends may visit the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Funeral services for Brian will be immediately following the visitation on Thursday 2:00 pm with Pastor Brian Borger, pastor of the Titusville First Baptist Church, officiating.

Brian will be laid to rest in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Brian’s memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323

Please take a moment to add a memory or condolence with the family on Brian’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.