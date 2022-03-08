Charting Their Own Course: Independent Swimmers Bliss, Reott Excel at District 9 Championships

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Scrawled on the back of her right shoulder was “1 Cor 9:25.”

It’s a passage in the Bible that was soothing to Union junior Evie Bliss.

(Above, Union junior Evie Bliss in the pool during the District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships)

Just two days before the District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Clearfield Aquatic Club, Bliss fell ill with a rather nasty stomach bug. It couldn’t have come at a worse time for the independent swimmer from Rimersburg.

That Bible verse leapt into her mind.

Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. – 1 Corinthians 9:25

“It was the only thing keeping me from a complete panic on Wednesday,” Bliss said.

She trusted her training.

By Friday she was feeling better, but hadn’t had a solid meal in three days. Still, she went out and won two of those crowns — besting the D9 field in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.

Bliss was pleased with her time in the 200 free — 2 minutes, 42 seconds — but her mark in the 500 free suffered from her bout with the stomach flu. She still won the event by nearly 15 seconds, but she finished in a disappointing 5:31.56.

“Considering what I went through, I was especially happy with my 200 time,” Bliss said. “My 500, I was unhappy with. You could tell toward the end of the race I just didn’t quite have enough energy.”



(Evie Bliss proudly displays her two gold medals)

Bliss said there was nothing that was going to keep her out of the pool in the championships, even though there were times when she wondered if she would be ready, moments when the panic was at its highest.

“I knew I had to do it,” said Bliss, who also swims with the YMCA club swim team in Kittanning. “The whole season came down to this. No guts, no glory.”

No pun intended.

There was a great deal of glory for independent swimmers at the D9 championships.

Moniteau junior Katelyn Reott also won two titles, placing first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.54) and in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.06).

“It’s something I look forward to every year, going up there and swimming (in the championships),” Reott said. “I like making my parents and my coaches proud. I think I’ve done that.”



(Moniteau junior Katelyn Reott savors her two golds)

Reott also had to overcome a medical issue this season.

In late December, Reott had surgery to remove her tonsils and missed three weeks.

It didn’t slow her down. Reott still posted blazing-fast times in the 50 free and wasn’t far off her best mark of the season in the event at the D9 championships.

Reott enjoys that event because of how sudden it is. No time to dawdle — or to think — in the 50 free. It’s – go hard, every single second.

“I’ve never really been a distance swimmer, at all,” Reott said. “It’s the same thing with running. I used to run a lot when I was a kid, and I’ve always been more of a sprinter. I like the 50 because it’s like you just have to get out there and go after it.”

Reott’s Moniteau classmate, Mason Birckbichler, was also competing independently. The freshman finished third in the 100 backstroke and the 500 free.

Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic, and Keystone also had independent swimmers at the meet.

Bailey Franci of Brockway was second in the girls 100 backstroke and third in the 50 free.

Andrew Reiter from DCC was sixth in the 100 free.



(Katelyn Reott on the podium at after winning the 100 breaststroke)

The independent swimmers actually got together at the meet to compare notes on the challenges they face as nomads without a pool or team to call home.

“We chit-chatted,” Bliss said. “It was cool to see what events everyone was swimming in and what they did to get here.”

Both Bliss and Reott are thinking big in the upcoming PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships, which begin on March 16 and run through March 19 at Bucknell University.

Reott wants to leave with medals around her neck.

“I definitely would like to place in the top eight,” Reott said.

And, Bliss wants to leave with that crown that will last forever.

“I’m excited for states,” Bliss said. “I want to go faster than 1:57 in the 200 and faster than a 5:15 in the 500. It would mean a whole lot to me.”

