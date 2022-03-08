Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Ever Tomato Soup

Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor, this tomato soup recipe is the ultimate sidekick to a grilled cheese sandwich!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons butter



1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes3 large carrots, peeled and chopped1 large onion, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons dried basil3 cans (28 ounces each) whole peeled tomatoes, undrained1 container (32 ounces) chicken stock2 tablespoons tomato paste3 teaspoons sugar1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1 cup heavy whipping cream, optionalOptional: thinly sliced fresh basil leaves and grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a 6-quart stockpot or Dutch oven, heat oil, butter, and pepper flakes over medium heat until butter is melted.

-Add carrots and onion; cook, uncovered, over medium heat, stirring frequently, until vegetables are softened, 8-10 minutes. Add garlic and dried basil; cook and stir 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes, chicken stock, tomato paste, sugar, salt, and pepper; mix well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, to let the flavors blend, 20-25 minutes.

-Remove pan from heat. Using a blender, puree soup in batches until smooth. If desired, slowly stir in heavy cream, stirring continuously to incorporate; return to stove to heat through. Top servings with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese if desired.

