Clarion Hospital Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update March 07, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 03/06/2022: 21,891
Test obtained at CH: 17,795
Positives: 4,659
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 03/06/2022: 105,475
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,098
Positives: 17,440
Hospital Inpatients as of 03/07/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 2 ICU.
DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 03/03/2022, 2 deaths on 03/05/2022.
Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:
– Wear a mask
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note #1: Effective 3/14/22, Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: Weekly updates are sent every Monday.
Note #3: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
