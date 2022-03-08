Dean Thomas Dehner, 64, of Oil City passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

He was born on November 9, 1957 in Oil City and was the son of the late Raymond and Eleanor Amsdell Dehner.

Dean graduated from Oil City High School, from there he enlisted into the Navy.

He enjoyed baseball and was a coach in the junior baseball league.

Dean was also a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dean is survived by his siblings; Becky Scott, Raymond Dehner Jr and wife Joyce, Patti Smith, Gail Gehr and significant other Sam Sheets, Blake Dehner and wife Lisa, and Adam Dehner.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Mary Conner and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by siblings; Jeffrey Dehner and Gerald Dehner. Brothers in law Dennis Scott and Lawrence Smith.

Friends will be received from 10-11 AM in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Friday, with Military Honors and a memorial service immediately following.

Memorials in Deans name may be made out to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.