Featured Local Job: Payroll Technician/Secretary

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Payroll Technician/ Secretary.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) working part-time (50%) as a Payroll Technician for Valley Grove School District in Franklin and working part-time (50%) as a Secretary at IU Headquarters.

Requires valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances. A degree in business or a related field is preferred.

Payroll processing, benefits experience, and knowledge of principles and practices in payroll is preferred.

Requires typing a minimum of 45 words per minute and excellent oral and written communication skills and interpersonal skills. Proficiency required in Excel, Word, and any software programs applicable to the position.

Position requires walking, standing, stooping, and lifting approximately 20 pounds, with occasional lifting of equipment and materials weighing up to approximately 40 pounds. This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:30 pm dependent on the location you are working.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by March 9 at 4 pm.

The application packet may include, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, references, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for payroll or business.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

