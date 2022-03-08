 

John Bryan Johnson

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 @ 08:03 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9Mkein2bqcxHUMJohn Bryan Johnson, 27, of Oil City, was found deceased on Tuesday, February 23, 2022 in Oil City.

He was born in Hickory, North Carolina on August 29, 1994, the son of Jodi Shirey.

He attended schools in Franklin.

John enjoyed music, and liked to build and fix things.

He worked as a cook at various restaurants.

He is survived by his mother, Jodi Shirey; his step-dad, Steve Hockman; his wife, Shenendoah (Horton) Johnson; three children: Arabella Johnson, Atticus Johnson, and Amaryllis Shoffstall; a sister, Natasha Shirey; a brother, Nick Fike; and a sister-in-law, Tami Fike; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his sister, Alichia Johnson; and his grandmother.

There will be no services held at this time.

A private memorial service will be held by his family at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://secure.funeralwebhosting.com/hbt/.


