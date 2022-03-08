Karl Jacobson Paintings Reflect Local Roots

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Karl Jacobson is tapping some of his Clarion roots, and you can see it in his popular oil paintings.

(Pictured above: Jacobson with his painting of New Bethlehem in the 1940s at Clarion Rotary Club meeting on Monday.)

Artistic talent runs in the Jacobson family, and he has joined with his father Jake to form Tre Kronor Studio, Father & Son Artisans. Jake concentrates on carvings, and Karl specializes in painting and other illustrations.

Karl grew up in Clarion, graduated from Clarion Area in 2001, and expanded his love of art with an undergraduate degree in college.

“I was primarily a theater guy for years and did theater design with Clarion University,” Jacobson said. “Then I went to Penn State for my masters and got completely burned out, but while I was there, I met an incredible art professor in the theater program that kind of redirected me back to painting.”

He returned to Clarion, but the pandemic helped change his career path to painting.

“I was working as a graphic designer for a local company and was laid off with everything that was happening.

“Since then, I’ve been making painting my full-time gig and focusing on what was passionate to me since I moved back to Clarion. After Penn State, I worked at various locations on Main Street. I grew up a block away from Main Street, so it was a big part of my life.”

The pandemic brought all that back to light and what he was missing.

“I found myself passionate about the area and started painting these little river scenes and then slowly returning to Main Street and started painting downtown buildings. Before that, I was working for Jim Crooks and we came up with the throwback t-shirts and led to researching old buildings and businesses in downtown that made Clarion so special for many people growing up.”

When Jacobson got interested in painting at Penn State, he was the only person in his grad class from anywhere other than L.A.

“They were all big city kids and went to big, giant schools. They had such a hard time relating to my background of being from a working-class family or a lower-income family. A middle-class idea did not exist to them.”



Jacobson’s portrait of Clarion’s Main Street.

Jacobson wanted to examine the working class. His grandparents worked on farms and lived in Erie and picked grapes in the summer for Smuckers. That kind of history seems to be forgotten by a lot of groups that don’t really know their backgrounds, according to Jacobson.

“I’ve gained some name recognition back in town,” Jacobson told members of the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. “Last year from about October until last week it has been nothing but commissions. It’s been pretty steady, and it’s a lot of commemorative things.”

His first oil painting was during June of the pandemic, The subject was the Mays Buffalo farm, always something locals remember.

The amount of time Jacobson spends on each painting varies with the subject. The landscape stuff comes quickly for him, and he could go out and paint in one sitting on the side of a river in a couple of hours.

“It could go from 40 hours to eight hours if I’m really feeling it. If I’m having a great day, it’s a couple of hours.”

Connecting with people

“I have a lot easier of a time doing those when there’s a story that goes with it. There’s one painting of a group of guys holding a fish, and that’s something that I would not typically paint, but I had never painted a fish before. The guy just came up to me and told me the most heartfelt story about his friend who died from cancer.

“The painting is of their last fishing trip together. When I can have those moments with people, it is the most rewarding thing for me, where I’m helping them heal through what I do.

“The best moments of doing this are the connections to people that I get to make and help them find closure or celebrate something that’s really important to them, or just even giving them a piece of home that they can hold on to.”

New Bethlehem in the 1940’s

A commission painting of New Bethlehem from the 1940s was based on an old black-and-white postcard and required research to fill out the building details, looking at photos from the Redbank Historical Society, and old copies of the Leader-Vindicator.

“You couldn’t read any of the signs from the postcards. I didn’t know the history of the town, I had hours of meetings with their historical society…A lot of the signs on those old buildings weren’t even for the building themselves or the business themselves and listed the brands of paint they sold and things like that.”

He also researched the colors of the cars that would have been on the street back then. Karl spent two months off and on working on that.

Landscapes

Karl also received a commission for a landscape but had never painted a tree in his life, other than for theater.

“That was the day that I discovered the peace of going out and sitting by the river. The painting ended up resonating with a lot of people around here and a lot of people that I went to school with that have kind of branched out and have moved away from Clarion.”

Commissions

“Most of my commission work has been local, or it’s people that grew up here. They want something local. It’s usually going to somebody who doesn’t live here. Almost all of the Main Street pictures, except for one have gone out of town. They’re in Philadelphia, they’re in Colorado, or in Pittsburgh. They go to graduates of Clarion. The rest of them were being shipped all over the place. They have no reason to come back, but they still hold Clarion as a special place.

Portraits

“Portraits are tricky, and some people are touchy, and I avoid children.

“I have painted my own child, but you will notice it’s a picture of her with our dog, and she is being blasted with sunlight because I didn’t want to hear my wife tell me that I didn’t capture her properly.”

What’s next?

With normalcy hopefully returning as COVID threats ease, Jacobson was asked about his plans.

“I don’t know. I’m always going to paint. I don’t know how feasible it is in this area to make a living doing it. I am taking a part-time job with Jim Crooks to sell clothes again, which is always fun, and do something artistic that I used to do for Jim back when I worked for him.

“It’s just filling gaps for now, and that the other part of being a stay-at-home dad is I don’t have the time to fully devote to this if I was just at home. It’s an interesting world to navigate on this side of things in a rural area; there is not a huge market for artwork at a price point that a lot of people were going to pay for which is why a lot of my work sells outside of Clarion.

“I need more exposure, and I have to find that magic spot if it’s Pittsburgh, or if it’s working with the PA Wilds and getting out into that market, or even up into Erie.”

For more information, go to https://trekronorstudio.com/karl-jacobson.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.