Huffman, Wingard Surprised and Humbled to Snag KSAC MVP Honors

It takes a lot to surprise Alivia Huffman.

Not much usually fazes the junior on the Redbank Valley girls basketball team. Generally, she’s unflappable on the court, playing multiple positions and playing them well.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

For a full gallery of ProPoint Media photos from the Girls KSAC BB Title Game click here.

This, though, caught her unprepared.

When Huffman found out Monday that she was named the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference MVP when the all-star teams were released, she could hardly believe it.

“It means a lot to me because I’m just a junior, and I never expected to get this recognition,” Huffman said. “I feel respect from the other coaches in D9 and am very thankful for them voting for me only being a junior.”

Huffman is averaging 13 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Her value for the District 9 Class 3A champions goes beyond the stats, however.

The 5-foot-7 Huffman moves from point guard to the low post seamlessly.

It hasn’t always been easy for Huffman to play a position that defies a name. Point forward? Power guard?

“I’ve had to change up my game multiple times, not only this year, but every year,” Huffman said. “I’ve been put in different positions for different nights and different games and have had to adjust to doing that. It was frustrating at times, but I appreciate my coaches so much for being able to put me in the position that not only am I in, but the position the team is in right now.”

“I’m so grateful for being able to have this (District 9 Class 3A) title,” Huffman added. “And, I can strongly say that I definitely worked my butt off to be able to be where I am now.”

Huffman has a lot of familiar faces around her on the KSAC all-star team.

Bulldog freshman phenom Mylee Harmon earned first-team honors. Harmon has been a standout, particularly in the playoffs.

Senior center Madison Foringer was named to the second team and junior guard Caylen Rearick made the third team for Redbank Valley.

Huffman wasn’t alone in her surprise.

Keystone senior Bret Wingard was also taken aback when he found out he was the KSAC boys basketball MVP.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized among all these great players,” Wingard said.

Wingard was a force for the Panthers this season, despite the opposition going to great lengths to contain him.

Wingard still averaged 17 points per game.

“Every time he touches the ball,” said Keystone coach Greg Heath after a recent game, “he’s surrounded.”

Still, Wingard helped Keystone rebound from a 2-6 start to make the playoffs. The Panthers put a scare into Redbank Valley in the semifinals before losing and took Karns City to overtime in the consolation game to narrowly miss the PIAA postseason.

“I’m very proud of what our team accomplished this season,” Wingard said. “I will always be grateful for all of my coaches and teammates, past and present, and also my brother, Nate, who has always been a mentor to me, especially in sports. I am really going to miss being part of Keystone basketball.”

Redbank Valley was also well-represented on the boys’ team.

Seniors Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall both made the first team and senior Marquese Gardlock was a second-team selection.

For a full gallery of ProPoint Media photos from the Boys KSAC BB Title Game, NC vs RVHS click here.

Karns City had three players make the team, highlighted by junior Micah Rupp, who has been a terror on defense with rebounds, steal, and blocks.

Luke Cramer made the second team, and Taite Beighley the third team for the Gremlins.

Following are the KSAC boys and girls all-star teams as voted on by the coaches:

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.