Newbie Man Accused of Stealing Wallet Containing Over $300 Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man accused of stealing a wallet containing over $300.00 is facing a preliminary hearing on March 8.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Douglas Paul Brown Jr. is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Brown faces the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free as his bail type was listed on January 24, 2022, as ROR (released on his own recognizance).

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on November 17, 2021, a known victim reported that her wallet was stolen while she was working at a business located on Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Clarion County.

The victim stated that her wallet had been in a desk next to an employee area. She noted Douglas Paul Brown Jr. had been in the business, and after he left, she noticed her wallet was missing. She said her wallet contained over $300.00 cash from winning a game of chance, as well as two medical insurance cards, an Access card, several other personal cards, and her debit card.

She supplied police with a copy of the receipt for the game of chance she won, which indicated she won a total of $400.00. She also provided a photo she had taken of the winning screen on the machine.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Brown returned to the business on November 30, and she confronted him about the wallet. She reported Brown admitted to taking it, and she recorded the confrontation on her phone. The victim also reported that she had told Brown she wanted the wallet back and wouldn’t have him arrested if she got it back within two weeks. Brown then left his own wallet on the counter, and the victim took a photo of his ID, then turned his wallet in to New Bethlehem Police.

When police questioned Brown about the theft, he stated he “was drunk at the time” and “didn’t know why he would have taken the wallet,” according to the complaint.

Brown did not deny taking the wallet, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Brown through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on January 6, 2022.

