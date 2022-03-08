Pauline Proctor Hines Paden, 86, of Franklin died peacefully at 7:35 PM Friday, March 4, 2022 in Sugarcreek Station; following a period of declining health.

She was born January 26, 1936 in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, a beloved daughter of the late: Manley M. and Lousia Lupole Proctor.

Mrs. Paden had worked in the cafeteria department of the Franklin Area School District for more than 14 years, before retiring in 1992.

She was a member of the Oil Region charter of the A.A.C.A. Car Club, along with her late husband, Buddy L. Paden, Sr.

Her pride and joy was her husband’s 1963 Mercury Comet classic car.

She was married first to the late David J. Hines of Cooperstown, and then married on October 27, 1958 to Buddy L. Paden, Sr. of Franklin.

Surviving are daughters: Gertie Lamberton of Franklin; Linda Douglas and her husband, Curt of Oil City; Diana Porter and her husband, Mike of Franklin; Kimberly Flick and her husband, Jerry of Tionesta; and one son, Buddy L. Paden, Jr. and his wife, Sherri of Roy, Utah; in addition to 12 grandsons, two granddaughters, 5 great-granddaughters and 4 great-grandsons.

Also surviving is her sister, Donna Gordon of Franklin; and two brothers: Chester Wilson of Colorado; and William Proctor and his companion, Leslie of Texas; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Flick; two sisters: Irene Halterman; and Adaline Aulenbacher; and by six brothers: LeRoy, who was killed in action during World War II in Germany; Manley, Jr.; Raymond; Ronald; her twin brother, Paul Proctor; and by an infant brother, Kenneth Wilson.

Friends may call Thursday 2-4 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin; where funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 4 PM.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

