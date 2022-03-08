Ray E. Rex, 91, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, March 07, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on March 7, 1931, Ray was the son of the late Joseph and Gertrude Rex.

Ray went to the Pine City School.

He worked operating dozers for many coal companies including Browns, Weaver, C & K, and Kahles.

He enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, hunting archery, being in the woods, and helping the Beichners on the farm.

On November 13, 1951, Ray married Mary Lewis who preceded him in death in 2019.

Ray is survived by his children Darla (Richard) Nicklin of Franklin, L. Charles (Linda) Rex of Tionesta, Shiela Rex of Shippenville, Jeffery (Karen) Rex of Corpus Christy, TX, Jamie (Jamie) Rex of Venus, and DeAnna Windh of Shippenville; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are a brother Dean (Mary Ann) Rex of Texas, a brother-in-law Otis Stover of Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife and parents, Ray was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters, and brothers- and sisters-in-law – Paul and Evelyn Rex, Frank and Isabelle Rex, Norman and Doris Rowan, Bill and Twila Fink, Gale and Mary Jane Rex, Mae Stover, Otis Lewis, Esther and Don Strotman, John Lewis, Jane Lewis, Charles and Lindy Lewis and Esther Lewis.

Per Ray’s wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

