Say What?!: Vacationer Breaks Poi Weaving World Record in Italy

IDAHO – An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by spinning a set of poi balls 83 times in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he wanted to take on the record for most poi weaves in one minute while on vacation in Italy, and his first attempt was in front of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.