SPONSORED: Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center Serves the Community Through Outpatient Therapy

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center is an outpatient therapy clinic that has been in the area for over 16 years.

Next Step Therapy has two locations: Steffee Blvd. in Seneca, and South Kerr Street, in Titusville.

Next Step’s clinic offers outpatient services in physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy for children up to age 18. They also offer counseling services for all ages and adult speech therapy. Services are provided at the clinic with a referral from your doctor. These services are billed through your insurance.

Some of the key factors that each discipline addresses in the clinic are listed below:

– Physical therapy – balance, strengthening, walking, and jumping;

– Speech therapy – expressive and receptive language, articulation, comprehension, auditory processing;

– Occupational Therapy – fine motor skills (hand and finger movement), handwriting, self-help skills such as dressing and feeding, and sensory processing issues; and

– Adult speech – speech, language, cognitive, and memory issues.

The outpatient clinic began offering counseling services three years ago in our Seneca location. Their counselors focus on child and adolescent emotional/behavioral issues, ADHD, PTSD, play therapy, family therapy, and individual therapy.

Next Step’s Child Enrichment Center currently has 12 therapists and two counselors providing outpatient services. Their facilities offer several different room types to help find the best fit for your child. They offer several different sensory rooms for those with sensory issues, as well.

Due to the last several years of school being a bit out of normalcy, many kiddos missed services, at no fault of anyone. If you would like to get services, for your child, for the summer months to help catch up, or additional services to what they receive in school, please contact the Seneca office at 814-677-1390 to get started.

