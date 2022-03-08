SPONSORED: Think Spring Projects With Heeter Lumber
Spring is just around the corner, and it is time to start thinking about those spring projects, post winter clean up, and lawn and garden projects.
Heeter Lumber is thinking Spring!
From the ground up, Heeter Lumber has what you need to complete that new project.
They have Ready-Mix concrete plants located in Sligo and New Bethlehem. They work with both homeowners and contractors to do their part in getting the project on its way.
Their concrete mixes can range from interior/exterior, low/high psi, pump mix, dyed/colored concrete.
Heeter Lumber sells sand and stone separately, as well.
They also sell concrete blocks (2′, 3′, 4′) in textured and smooth.
Heeter Lumber carries a wide range of building materials to complete most stick-framed projects.
They carry 2x material, both treated and standard, in 8′ – 16′ lengths and 4″ – 12″ widths.
They also stock 1x material in and 8′ – 12′ lengths and 4″ – 12″ widths.
If it is lawn and garden supplies you need. Stop by Heeter Lumber for a wide selection of garden
and flower seed, potting soil, fertilizers, lime, mulch, and more to complete those landscaping and
gardening projects.
Mitch is busy stocking bulk or individual packages of your favorite garden vegetables seed. They also carry organic seed varieties.
And, just in case you need it, Heeter Lumber still has salt. By the bag or by the pallet – you don’t want to be without it!
Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo, so you don’t have to go far to find what you are looking for!
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON
