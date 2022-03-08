Thomas B. Steele 70, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on June 2, 1951 in Rimersburg, PA to William B. and Ruth (Bowser) Steele.

Tom graduated from Union High School in 1969 and was affiliated with the Rimersburg United Methodist Church.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Glacial Minerals and also worked as a surveyor for multiple construction companies.

Tom had an amazing musical ability, and played many instruments including the guitar.

Tom was part of the band “The Celestials” in high school and enjoyed performing and competing in the Battle of the Bands.

He loved reading, farming, camping and spending time with his friends and family.

He will be lovingly remembered for hosting family camp weekends during the summer and for his quick wit.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Nancy (George) Steele, whom he married on June 7, 1975; two daughters, Nicole R. Steele and fiancé, Nick Zepp of Biglerville, PA and Andrea J. Wright and husband, Sean of Rimersburg, PA; grandchild, Leena Wright; and he is expecting a second grandchild soon.

Tom is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Roudybush of Rimersburg, PA; his brother-in-law, Dan George and wife, Marilyn of Rimersburg, PA; sister-in-law, Lisa Holzhauer and husband, Brett of Quarryville, PA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed Steele.

Friends and family will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with brother-in-law and retired pastor Dan George officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214 or Rimersburg United Methodist Church, 399 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

