Three Women Charged in Connection With Emlenton Overdose Death Case

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Three women are facing charges in connection with a March 2021 overdose death investigation, bringing the total number of defendants charged in the case to six.

Emlenton Borough Police Department filed charges against Amber Nicole Keebler, 33, of Pittsburgh, Bryanna Leon Bowser, 26, of Emlenton, and Jolena Elizabeth Bowser, 43, of Parker, on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Keebler faces the following charges:

Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony 1 (2 counts)

Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

Conspiracy To Violate 911b1, 911b2, 911b3, Felony 1

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Jolena Elizabeth Bowser faces the following charges:

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Obstruct Admin. Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

Bryanna Bowser faces the following charges:

Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (3 counts)

The charges were filed at Venango County District Magistrate Patrick Lowrey’s office.

Shane Waco Beachem, 46, of New Castle, and Harrison William Daniels, 32, of Valencia, were charged in February 2022, while William Scott Raub, 34, of Petrolia, was charged in July 2021.

They each face one felony count of Drug Delivery Resulting In Death and various other charges related to the alleged crimes.

Woman Found Dead in Emlenton

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began on March 29, 2021 around 7:20 p.m., when Chief O’Neil and Officer Swartzfager, of the Emlenton Police Department, made contact with a known male they were searching for in connection with another incident.

Jolena Bowser was present with the male and stated that she needed to go check on a female who was lying on the floor in an apartment, the complaint notes.

While police were taking the man into custody, Emlenton Area Ambulance and Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the apartment in question for a possible overdose.

The complaint states that while they were still dealing with the man, police were informed by Chief Hile, of the Emlenton Fire Department, that the Venango County Coroner would need to be contacted regarding the medical call.

EMS had discontinued care, and the female victim at the apartment was determined to be deceased. The coroner later arrived and confirmed the victim to be deceased, according to the complaint.

The toxicology report from the victim also indicated she had fluorofentanyl in her system at a level approximately three times higher than a normal overdose ruling.

During a search of the victim’s residence, two glass smoking pipes were found. It was later determined that they belonged to Bryanna Bowser – the victim’s roommate.

Victim’s Cellphone Recovered

Further investigation revealed that Jolena Bowser took the deceased woman’s cellphone from the scene on the day of the overdose death.

Bowser told police that she took the phone “by accident” when she left the victim’s apartment.

Patrolman Culp of the Oil City Police Department was able to use “Oxygen Forensics” to extract data from the phone. A subsequent search of the phone discovered a March 29 Facebook Messenger conversation between the victim and William Raub relating to the distribution of controlled substances, the complaint indicates.

On September 3, Clarion County Chief Detective Bill Peck and Chief O’Neil interviewed Keebler. Keebler admitted to speaking with Raub via Facebook messenger and arranging the delivery of controlled substances.

The criminal complaint indicates that Raub and another known male traveled to Butler where they picked up Keebler and Harrison Daniels. They then traveled to the Chicora area and dropped Daniels off at Beachem’s residence. Daniels later gave the controlled substances to Raub and the known male. Daniels and the known woman were dropped off in Butler while Raub and the known male returned to Emlenton.

During a September 3 interview with Chief Detective Peck and Chief O’Neil, Daniels confirmed the details provided by the known woman. Daniels told investigators that he contacted Beachem using his cell phone. When asked about the messages or call logs, Daniels stated that he no longer had them in his phone.

Investigators then spoke with a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who indicated that a search warrant had been served on Beachem’s residence on April 9. Thirty-four blue stamp bags marked “MONSTER” were found in Beachem’s bedroom during the search. Lab reports confirmed the bags contained fentanyl, tramadol, and fluorofentanyl.

A search warrant was subsequently obtained for phone records for both Beachem and Daniels. Call logs from both phones confirmed Daniels called Beachem approximately 160 times between March 1, 2021, and April 9, 2021, including approximately 10 times on March 29 – the date that Daniels allegedly went to Beachem’s residence to purchase controlled substances.

Raub Pleads Guilty, Upcoming Court Dates

In a negotiated plea, Raub pleaded guilty to one count of Drug Delivery Resulting In Death and one count of Criminal Use Of Communication Facility on August 31, 2021. All other charges were dropped.

On December 3, 2021, he was sentenced to serve a minimum of 86 months to a maximum of 216 months for the drug delivery charge and a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 6 months for the criminal use of a communication facility charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Daniels and Beachem were arraigned on February 28, 2022, by Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland before being lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Beachem’s bail was set at $50,000.00 cash while Daniels’ bail was set at 10% of $15,000.00 cash.

Both men face preliminary hearings on March 9 before Judge Kirtland.

Keebler, Jolena Bowser, and Bryanna Bowser face preliminary hearings on April 13 in Venango County Central Court.

RELATED STORIES

Two Men Charged in Emlenton Drug Overdose Death

Man Charged in Connection With Overdose Death in Emlenton

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.