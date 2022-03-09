$1 Million Statewide Local Share Grant Could Fund More Courthouse Renovations

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s spring in Pennsylvania, and the scent of grants is in the air.

Clarion County Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday morning approving the submission of a $1 million Statewide Local Share Account grant application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority to fund the renovation of the courthouse basement and installation of an HVAC system for the courthouse.

The new grants do not require a local match.

Commissioners also approved letters of support for numerous county entities to also apply for the account grants and ratify the ones that apply.

“They have to have their applications in by March 15, and we haven’t received their letters yet which we anticipate receiving this week,” Commissioner Ted Tharan said.

The announcement of the grants is likely to open the floodgates for many applications throughout Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania gaming revenues are funding the projects reviewed, according to the Local Share Account (LSA) – Statewide website https://dced.pa.gov/programs/local-share-account-lsa-statewide/.

“The PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 2004-71), as amended, provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to support projects in the public interest within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The uses of the grants include projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community. Eligible projects must be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization. Program guidelines for specific eligible uses of funds are available on the website.

Eligible applicants include:

• Pennsylvania Counties

• Municipalities

• Municipal Authorities

• Economic Development Agencies

• Redevelopment Authorities

Grants are available for projects with a total eligible project cost of $25,000.00 or more and grant requests shall not exceed $1,000,000.00 for any project. It is unclear how much money is available in the fund or how many grants will be issued. Notification of awards could be as early as July.

“We’ve had Amos Rudolph Architecture, LLC, do some preliminary plans and preliminarily work looking at remodeling of the basement and an HVAC system for the building,” Tharan said.

Basement remodeling could include the removal of walls in certain areas to accommodate the eventual relocation of domestic relations to the courthouse. Tharan said that many walls were added over the years, and flooring would also be needed. The basement’s dated restrooms would also be remodeled.

”We’re looking at HVAC systems for the entire courthouse, and the heating has to be done this summer because last winter we broke four steam pipes where they go into a concrete floor in the basement. The pipes in the entire building are over 80 years. And, we’re just trying to avoid a catastrophe.”

A new HVAC system would bring air conditioning to the entire buildings, rather than only the current areas. This would mean the disappearance of window air conditioners.

While the grants are not a sure thing, you’ve got to play to win, according to Pennsylvania’s second most well-known groundhog.

