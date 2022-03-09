 

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 41. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light west wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Rain showers before 11pm, then rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then snow showers after 2am. Low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.


