Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange-Cranberry Nut Tarts

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 large egg, room temperature4 teaspoons grated orange zest1/4 cup orange juice2 tablespoons evaporated milk or 2% milk3 cups all-purpose flour3 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt

Filling:

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 cup chopped walnuts

4 ounces white baking chocolate, melted

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg until blended. Beat in orange zest, orange juice, and milk. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-Divide dough into 3 portions. On a lightly floured surface, shape each into a 10-in.-long roll. Wrap securely; refrigerate overnight or until firm.

-For the filling, in a small saucepan, combine cranberry sauce, sugar, and orange juice. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cool completely. Stir in walnuts.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Unwrap each portion of dough and cut crosswise into 16 slices. Press onto bottoms and up the sides of greased mini-muffin cups. Fill each with 2 teaspoons cranberry mixture.

-Bake 8-10 minutes or until edges are light golden. Cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Drizzle with melted white chocolate; let stand until set.

