Clarion County Republican and Democrat Leaders Unite to Oppose I-80 Tolling

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The leaders of the Clarion County Republicans and Democrats are vehemently opposed to tolling bridges on Interstate 80.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“PennDOT’s decision to toll bridges on Interstate 80 would be extremely harmful to the residents of Clarion County,” wrote Republican Chairman Rick Rathfon and Democrat Chairman Joe Billotte on Sunday in a letter to exploreClarion.com.

“The traffic diversion to go around these tolls would create traffic congestion and no doubt increase the number of motor vehicle accidents.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a Pennsylvania issue,” wrote the two leaders in the rare bipartisan letter.

“That is why as chairmen of the Clarion County Republican and Democrat parties we stand united in vehemently opposing these tolls on the Canoe Creek Bridges near Exit 53. If these tolls are put in place how long before the decision is made to just toll the entire highway? This tolling project must not be allowed to happen. There is federal infrastructure money available to offset some of the costs on these bridges.”

Both leaders urged residents to stay engaged in fighting the project and suggested calling State Senator Scott Hutchinson and State Representative Donna Oberlander and letting them know you oppose the tolling portion of this project. Calls to Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson are also encouraged.

“If we work together, we can make a difference,” wrote Rathfon and Billotte.

According to PennDOT, the project is currently in its final design. Construction is anticipated to begin between 2023 and 2025 with a three- to four-year construction period.

The I-80 Canoe Creek bridges are dual multi-span structures (one eastbound and one westbound) that were built in 1966, were extended in 1985 and underwent multiple retrofits for fatigue-induced cracking since 2013. These bridges cross over Canoe Creek and SR 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Combined, they will carry an estimated average of 30,119 vehicles per day by 2025. About 50 percent of the traffic over these bridges is truck traffic.

PennDOT says the purpose of the I-80 Canoe Creek bridges project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of I-80 over Tippecanoe Road and Canoe Creek.

The project is intended to replace the existing structures and update the roadway within the project limits to meet current design criteria and improve safety along the corridor. While both bridges have been repaired several times throughout their lifespan, recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition.

The project includes the total replacement of both the eastbound and westbound Canoe Creek bridges, as well as improved roadway alignment and geometry. The limits of the project extend approximately three miles on I-80, from the Knox interchange over the bridges to a pair of weigh stations near milepost 56.5.

Part of the project also includes the rehabilitation of an existing reinforced concrete arch culvert that carries an unnamed tributary to Canoe Creek under I-80. The existing wing walls at the inlet and outlet of the culvert are deteriorated and will be replaced. In addition, a reinforced concrete slab will be constructed along the floor of the culvert to prevent further scour of the streambed within the limits of the culvert.

Through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental review process, the I-80 Canoe Creek bridges project was approved as a Categorical Exclusion (CE) in April 2020, and the project team was allowed to move forward with the final design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction.

PennDOT is reevaluating the CE for this project because it is one of several projects being evaluated as a candidate for bridge tolling. A bridge toll is a fee that drivers pay when passing a specific location, often by using a service like E-ZPass. This project is estimated to cost $90 million to $105 million, and the funds received from the bridge toll will go back to the Canoe Creek bridges to pay for construction, maintenance, and operation.

As part of the environmental reevaluation, PennDOT is analyzing how bridge tolling may impact local communities and how alternate routes drivers could take to avoid the toll may impact local traffic and roadways. The findings of these studies were presented for public review and comment in a virtual online public meeting and an in-person open house public meeting. During the meetings, PennDOT shared a project overview, explained the project purpose, and need, project design, proposed funding, traffic studies, environmental studies, comment process, and next steps.

