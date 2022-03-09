Clarion County YMCA Extends Teen 3-on-3 Basketball League Deadline

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is seeking teens to play in the teen 3-on-3 Basketball League.

The league is for ages 13-19 and will be in a bracket-style format. It will be held on Friday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from March 11-25. The regular season will have four games. Week 5 will consist of a championship bracket. Survive and advance. Teams are guaranteed at least one game per week. The tournaments will be held in the YMCA gymnasium.

The cost to register a team is $100. Registration is available by phone, online HERE, or at the YMCA.

To learn more about this program, contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400.

